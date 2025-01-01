Menu
Vehicle Description

Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Bucket Seats!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Whether you're on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 3500 gets the job done. This 2013 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 246,964 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3EL6DG579303.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Powertrain

Diesel Engine

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

