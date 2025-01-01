$29,800+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 3500
Laramie - Diesel Engine - Heated Seats
2013 RAM 3500
Laramie - Diesel Engine - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
246,964KM
VIN 3C63R3EL6DG579303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 56524A
- Mileage 246,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Bucket Seats!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Whether you're on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 3500 gets the job done. This 2013 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 246,964 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3EL6DG579303.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2013 RAM 3500