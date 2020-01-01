Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera!
This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2013 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 93850 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 6.7L I6 24V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- remote start
- Remote Engine Start
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Overhead console: Mini
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- COOLED SEATS
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Bluetooth
- Fixed antenna
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Running Boards
- Trailer Hitch
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Profile: 70
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Prefix: LT
- Tires: Load Rating: E
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Security
-
- Suspension
-
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Leaf rear spring
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Leaf rear suspension
- Non-independent front suspension classification
- Multi-link front suspension
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Navigation
- Rear View Camera
- Coloured bumpers
- Driver seat memory
- Automatic locking hubs
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Width: 8
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
- Fold-up cushion rear seats
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
- Memorized Settings including pedals
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Genuine wood door trim
- AC power outlet: 1
- Navigation system with voice activation
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Total Number of Speakers: 10
- Liftgate window: Power
- Memorized Settings including audio
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
- Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
- Leather center console trim
- Premium Sound Package
- Clock: In-radio display
- Polished aluminum rims
- Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
- Overall Width: 2,017 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
- Tires: Width: 275 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,161 L
- Overall Length: 6,589 mm
- Wheelbase: 4,305 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 121 L
- Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
- SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
- Rear exterior parking camera
- Gross vehicle weight: 5,126 kg
- SiriusXM
- Curb weight: 3,114 kg
