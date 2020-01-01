Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera!



This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2013 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.



This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 93850 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 6.7L I6 24V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package.

Payments from $802.78 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

remote start

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

COOLED SEATS

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Running Boards

Trailer Hitch

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Prefix: LT

Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Non-independent front suspension classification

Multi-link front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Navigation

Rear View Camera

Coloured bumpers

Driver seat memory

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim

Memorized Settings including pedals

Turn signal in mirrors

Genuine wood door trim

AC power outlet: 1

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Liftgate window: Power

Memorized Settings including audio

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine

Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors

Leather center console trim

Premium Sound Package

Clock: In-radio display

Polished aluminum rims

Front Head Room: 1,041 mm

Overall Width: 2,017 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

Tires: Width: 275 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,161 L

Overall Length: 6,589 mm

Wheelbase: 4,305 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm

Fuel Capacity: 121 L

Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear

SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio

Rear exterior parking camera

Gross vehicle weight: 5,126 kg

SiriusXM

Curb weight: 3,114 kg

