2014 Ford Escape

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
SE - AM/FM stereo - Alloy Wheels

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

77,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8326680
  • Stock #: UVG77
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX2EUB03165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GINGERALE
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVG77
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, AM/FM stereo, Single CD/MP3 capable with Media Hub, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Escape from monotony in the stylish, athelitic Ford Escape. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This low mileage SUV has just 77,000 kms. It's gingerale in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Am/fm Stereo, Single Cd/mp3 Capable With Media Hub, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX2EUB03165.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $272.30 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Single CD/MP3 capable with Media Hub

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

