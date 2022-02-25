$18,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE - AM/FM stereo - Alloy Wheels
Location
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
77,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326680
- Stock #: UVG77
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX2EUB03165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GINGERALE
- Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Escape from monotony in the stylish, athelitic Ford Escape. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This low mileage SUV has just 77,000 kms. It's gingerale in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Am/fm Stereo, Single Cd/mp3 Capable With Media Hub, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX2EUB03165.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $272.30 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Single CD/MP3 capable with Media Hub
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
