<b>Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Traction Control!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>Whether its the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. Its been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 260,000 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Traction Control, Am/fm Audio System, Bench Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF6EFA64818 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF6EFA64818</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2014 Ford F-150

260,000 KM

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

XLT - Alloy Wheels

12011218

2014 Ford F-150

XLT - Alloy Wheels

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
260,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF6EFA64818

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44324A
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Convenience

Tow Package

Seating

BENCH SEATS

Additional Features

AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System

2014 Ford F-150