$14,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford F-150
XLT - Alloy Wheels
2014 Ford F-150
XLT - Alloy Wheels
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
260,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF6EFA64818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 44324A
- Mileage 260,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Traction Control!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 260,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Traction Control, Am/fm Audio System, Bench Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF6EFA64818.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Convenience
Tow Package
Seating
BENCH SEATS
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
2014 Ford F-150