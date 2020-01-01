Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats!



Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.



Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 133000 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET0EFB64631.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/







Payments from $388.18 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Power Options Power Windows Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Memory Seats

COOLED SEATS

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S Convenience remote start

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Additional Features 4 door

Automatic locking hubs

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Clock: In-radio display

Fuel Capacity: 136 L

Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm

Front Head Room: 1,041 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,696 L

Overall Width: 2,012 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Stability control with anti-roll control

