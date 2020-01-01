Menu
2014 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4450713
  • Stock #: 33319A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0EFB64631
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 133000 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET0EFB64631.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $388.18 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Fuel Capacity: 136 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,696 L
  • Overall Width: 2,012 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Stability control with anti-roll control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

