$42,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford F-250
Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats
2014 Ford F-250
Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$42,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,800KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT7EEB15401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 154,800 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BT7EEB15401.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $688.40 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$42,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2014 Ford F-250