$33,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-450
SUPER DUTY XLT - Bench Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,441KM
VIN 1FT8W4DT2EEA39678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CVB57
- Mileage 207,441 KM
Vehicle Description
Bench Seats, CD Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
New Arrival! This 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 207,441 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bench Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirrors, Power Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W4DT2EEA39678.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
BENCH SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2014 Ford F-450