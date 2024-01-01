Menu
Bench Seats, CD Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

New Arrival! This 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 207,441 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bench Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirrors, Power Seats.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W4DT2EEA39678.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill.

207,441 KM

SUPER DUTY XLT - Bench Seats

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Used
207,441KM
VIN 1FT8W4DT2EEA39678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CVB57
  • Mileage 207,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Bench Seats, CD Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

New Arrival! This 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 207,441 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bench Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirrors, Power Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W4DT2EEA39678.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Rear Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Seating

BENCH SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

