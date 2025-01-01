Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what youd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 214,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG7EC108669 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG7EC108669</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12130077

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,000KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG7EC108669

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50624C
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 214,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG7EC108669.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - Leather Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - Leather Seats 214,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2022 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 38,000 KM $44,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT - Running Boards - Trailer Hitch for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2023 Ford F-150 XLT - Running Boards - Trailer Hitch 29,360 KM $48,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee