$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,000KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG7EC108669
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 50624C
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 214,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG7EC108669.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee