2015 Ford Explorer
2015 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2015 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
238,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8F8XFGB27569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVK34A
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford Explorer is a respectable pick in its class thanks to its high-end cabin and long list of advanced features. This 2015 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The 2015 Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 238,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F8XFGB27569.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
