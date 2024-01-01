Menu
Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Bench Seats, power mirrors, Power Windows!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 247,000 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Bench Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Tow Package.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EF8FFC09274.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill.

2015 Ford F-150

247,000 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT - Alloy Wheels - Bench Seats

2015 Ford F-150

XLT - Alloy Wheels - Bench Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

247,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1EF8FFC09274

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39223A
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Bench Seats, power mirrors, Power Windows!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 247,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Bench Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EF8FFC09274.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Traction Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels

Rear Defroster

Tow Package

BENCH SEATS

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2015 Ford F-150