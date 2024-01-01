$15,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT - Alloy Wheels - Bench Seats
2015 Ford F-150
XLT - Alloy Wheels - Bench Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
247,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1EF8FFC09274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 39223A
- Mileage 247,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Bench Seats, power mirrors, Power Windows!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 247,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Bench Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EF8FFC09274.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Rear Defroster
Convenience
Tow Package
Seating
BENCH SEATS
Email Novlan Bros Sales
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2015 Ford F-150