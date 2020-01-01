Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!



Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.



The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew 4X4 pickup has 176000 kms. It's bronze in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

power retractable mirrors Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Full with storage Seating Leather Seats

Memory Seats

COOLED FRONT SEATS

COOLED SEATS

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench

Front split-bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT

Tires: Prefix: LT

Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring

Other front suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Suspension class: Firm

Non-independent front suspension classification Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

CHROME BUMPERS

Driver seat memory

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Vehicle Emissions: Federal

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

Four 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Wheel Diameter: 18

Memorized Settings including pedals

Turn signal in mirrors

Audio System Premium Brand: Sony

AC power outlet: 1

Video Monitor Location: Front

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Liftgate window: Power

Premium Sound Package

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Machined aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 133 L

Front Head Room: 1,034 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Hip Room: 1,717 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 275 mm

Overall Width: 2,029 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,717 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Max cargo capacity: 1,659 L

Rear Head Room: 1,036 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,069 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 4,491 kg

SYNC with MyFord Touch

Mobile hotspot internet access

Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors

Halogen aero-composite headlights

Rear reverse sensing system

