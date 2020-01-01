Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew 4X4 pickup has 176000 kms. It's bronze in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BT3FEC74207.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
- power retractable mirrors
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Overhead console: Full with storage
- Seating
-
- Leather Seats
- Memory Seats
- COOLED FRONT SEATS
- COOLED SEATS
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Front split-bench
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Fixed antenna
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Profile: 70
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Type of tires: AT
- Tires: Prefix: LT
- Tires: Load Rating: E
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Security
-
- Suspension
-
- Coil front spring
- Other front suspension
- Leaf rear spring
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Leaf rear suspension
- Suspension class: Firm
- Non-independent front suspension classification
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- CHROME BUMPERS
- Driver seat memory
- Automatic locking hubs
- Radio data system
- Garage door transmitter
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Rear seats center armrest
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Width: 8
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Vehicle Emissions: Federal
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Remote, digital keypad power door locks
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Memorized Settings including pedals
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Audio System Premium Brand: Sony
- AC power outlet: 1
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Total Number of Speakers: 10
- Liftgate window: Power
- Premium Sound Package
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Machined aluminum rims
- Fuel Capacity: 133 L
- Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Rear Hip Room: 1,717 mm
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Tires: Width: 275 mm
- Overall Width: 2,029 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,717 mm
- Stability control with anti-roll control
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Max cargo capacity: 1,659 L
- Rear Head Room: 1,036 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,069 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 4,491 kg
- SYNC with MyFord Touch
- Mobile hotspot internet access
- Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
- Halogen aero-composite headlights
- Rear reverse sensing system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.