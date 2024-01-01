Menu
date 2024-01-01

Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System!
 
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
 
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. 
 
The Ford Super Duty is Canadas workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether youre on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 491,814 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels.

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

Used
491,814KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT7FEB27334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19619B
  • Mileage 491,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 491,814 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7FEB27334.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

