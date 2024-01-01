Menu
Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Ford doesnt call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Ford Super Duty is Canadas workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether youre on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 155,248 kms. Its ruby red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7FEA05766.

Payments from $800.98 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

2015 Ford F-350

155,248 KM

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Used
155,248KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT7FEA05766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34424A
  • Mileage 155,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 155,248 kms. It's ruby red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7FEA05766.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $800.98 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

