Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bench Seats, CD Player!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> Ford doesnt call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The Ford Super Duty is Canadas workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether youre on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 150,462 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bench Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DTXFEB90828 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DTXFEB90828</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$640.14</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2015 Ford F-350

150,462 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12011221

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Heated Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,462KM
VIN 1FT8W3DTXFEB90828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 54424A
  • Mileage 150,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bench Seats, CD Player!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 150,462 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bench Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DTXFEB90828.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $640.14 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
BENCH SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2018 Ford F-150 UNKNOWN for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2018 Ford F-150 UNKNOWN 135,193 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2021 Ford F-150 XLT - Navigation - Heated Seats 161,000 KM $34,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Power Stroke for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Power Stroke 170,000 KM $66,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-350