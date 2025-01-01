$32,800+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Navigation
2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
270,757KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT3FEB84355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caribou
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 32325A
- Mileage 270,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 270,757 kms. It's caribou in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels, Intermittent Wipers.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3FEB84355.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2015 Ford F-350