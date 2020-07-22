Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Paradise Hill.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 79,232 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT6FEA91457.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $866.16 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Tachometer
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
remote start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Full with storage
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Coil front spring
Other front suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Suspension class: Firm
Non-independent front suspension classification
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 133 L
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,717 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,727 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,717 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Urethane shift knob trim
Max cargo capacity: 1,659 L
Overall height: 2,052 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,036 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,069 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
