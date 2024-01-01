$21,800+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - Heated Seats
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,045KM
VIN 3GTU2WEJ6FG330214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55024A
- Mileage 190,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, CD Player!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
GMC trucks have proven track records of capacity, stability, and loyalty making it a trusted choice of those who work daily in tough conditions. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 190,045 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
2015 GMC Sierra 1500