2015 GMC Sierra 1500

110,000 KM

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

BASE - Alloy Wheels

Location

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

110,000KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6730133
  Stock #: UVF72
  VIN: 3GTU2TEC3FG216803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, AM/FM Audio System, CD Player, Fog Lights!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is Kelley Blue Book's winner of Best Resale Value Award for 2015. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 110,000 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Am/fm Audio System, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Power Mirrors, Tow Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $431.63 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Tow Package
Rear View Camera
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles, black
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
CornerStep, rear bumper
Headlamps, halogen projector
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Bumper, front chrome
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup box, Wideside
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger, (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
AM/FM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

