2015 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali - Sunroof - Heated Seats
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
174,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 39022A
- VIN: 1GT424E80FF549608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Add a touch of class to your hard-working, heavy-duty truck with the GMC Sierra HD. This 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Take one look inside the new 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD and you'll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement, and convenience to a whole new level. From the exceptional storage space in the centre console to connectivity and convenience features, the Sierra 3500HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 174,000 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
CD Player
Sunroof
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
