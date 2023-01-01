2015 Jeep Cherokee

$17,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10507053

10507053 Stock #: UVJ16C

UVJ16C VIN: 1C4PJLAB2FW676680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UVJ16C

Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.