Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

137,950 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Heated Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10081797
  • Stock #: 21823A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG7FC920992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21823A
  • Mileage 137,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, CD Player!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 137,950 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG7FC920992.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $402.00 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 137,950 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 123,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 58,090 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory