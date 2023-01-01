$25,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
137,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10081797
- Stock #: 21823A
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG7FC920992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21823A
- Mileage 137,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 137,950 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG7FC920992.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $402.00 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0