2016 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9969410

9969410 Stock #: UVH89A

UVH89A VIN: 1FM5K8HT9GGA58862

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour CERAMIC

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UVH89A

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Remote Engine Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Windows Sunroof Convenience Tow Package Additional Features Navigation AM/FM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.