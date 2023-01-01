$CALL+ tax & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2016 Ford Explorer
Platinum - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
140,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9969410
- Stock #: UVH89A
- VIN: 1FM5K8HT9GGA58862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour CERAMIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Explorer is the SUV that started the crazeand its still a contender, with a premium interior that seats seven, high-tech features, and robust mechanicals. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 140,000 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim is the top of the line for the Explorer and it shows in every detail. The EcoBoost V6 delivers ample power to the intelligent four-wheel drive system while the quilted leather seats transport you in comfort. The exterior is adorned with tasteful chrome trim, 20-inch premium wheels, a satin chrome roof rack, and twin chrome exhaust tips. On the inside, you're treated to SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and Sony premium sound, a dual-panel moonroof, active park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Power Trunk, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HT9GGA58862.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Windows
Sunroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
Navigation
AM/FM Audio System
