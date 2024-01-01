$74,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
36,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EF5GFB79263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 29723B
- Mileage 36,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Power Tailgate!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and you're in the market for a truck, the 2016 F-150 is a must. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 36,000 kms. It's ruby red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF5GFB79263.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $1203.08 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and you're in the market for a truck, the 2016 F-150 is a must. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 36,000 kms. It's ruby red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF5GFB79263.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $1203.08 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2020 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve - Navigation 115,000 KM $59,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge SE - Alloy Wheels - Low Mileage 10,487 KM $36,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Bench Seats - CD Player 72,000 KM $34,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2016 Ford F-150