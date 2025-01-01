$27,800+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF5GFA33039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jean
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20425A
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sense System!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 162,000 kms. It's blue jean in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sense System, Rear View Camera, Traction Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF5GFA33039.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing>
2016 Ford F-150