Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS power retractable mirrors Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Center Console: Full with locking storage Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille Leather/chrome shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera CHROME BUMPERS Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Vehicle Emissions: Federal Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings including pedals Turn signal in mirrors HD front stabilizer bar Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Keyfob remote trunk release Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power AC power outlet: 2 Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Fuel Capacity: 136 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 275 mm Overall Width: 2,029 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm SYNC 3 AppLink Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.