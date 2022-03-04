$54,800+ tax & licensing
$54,800
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
277KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8479149
- Stock #: UVG90
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG9GKE52219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Gem
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Canadians are on track in 2016 to buy more F150's than at any point in history. This stat alone has to get you wanting to see in person what all the hype is about. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 277 kms. It's green gem in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats, Cd Player.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG9GKE52219.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $793.74 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Tow Package
Remote Engine Start
