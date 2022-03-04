$54,800 + taxes & licensing 2 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8479149

8479149 Stock #: UVG90

UVG90 VIN: 1FTEW1EG9GKE52219

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green Gem

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UVG90

Mileage 277 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Bucket Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Tow Package Remote Engine Start

