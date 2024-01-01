$53,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Heated Seats
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$53,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2GED06396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 34024A
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 128,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim gives this Super Duty some advanced features you might be surprised to find at this price point. You get the SYNC infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM satellite radio, power, heated, telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, a power-sliding rear window, a backup camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Am/fm Audio System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2GED06396.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $865.32 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Tailgate
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
Email Novlan Bros Sales
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$53,800
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2016 Ford F-350