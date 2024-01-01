Menu
Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The Ford Super Duty is Canadas workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether youre on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 128,000 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Dutys trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim gives this Super Duty some advanced features you might be surprised to find at this price point. You get the SYNC infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM satellite radio, power, heated, telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, a power-sliding rear window, a backup camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Am/fm Audio System.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2GED06396.

Payments from $865.32 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

128,000 KM

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Used
128,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2GED06396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34024A
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 128,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim gives this Super Duty some advanced features you might be surprised to find at this price point. You get the SYNC infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM satellite radio, power, heated, telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, a power-sliding rear window, a backup camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Am/fm Audio System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2GED06396.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $865.32 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Tailgate

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

