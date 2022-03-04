$20,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE - Bucket Seats - Fog Lights
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
159,840KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8484018
- Stock #: UVG91
- VIN: 3FA6P0H79GR362559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Fusion is Ford's best midsize car ever and that's easy to see in this 2016 model. This 2016 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Designed with the environment in mind, the 2016 Ford Fusion offers an incredible amount of bang for the buck in a midsize car segment. With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling, and a huge array of tech features, the 2016 Ford Fusion is a great choice in the midsize sedan segment. It's a clear standout in one of the most competitve car segments.This sedan has 159,840 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The SE trim of this Fusion is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a CD player, and an aux jack, a backup camera, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, power windows and locks, 60/40 folding rear seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Rear Defroster.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0H79GR362559.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $301.27 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0