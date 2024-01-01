Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 198,571 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT4GS357664 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT4GS357664</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 198,571 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT4GS357664.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

