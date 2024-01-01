$21,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 RAM 1500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
198,571KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7NT4GS357664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 198,571 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT4GS357664.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
