2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Front split-bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Torsion front suspension Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera CHROME BUMPERS Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Garage door transmitter Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look door trim AC power outlet: 1 Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Chrome aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 136 L Tires: Width: 265 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm Urethane shift knob trim Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Gross vehicle weight: 4,309 kg Wheelbase: 3,904 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Rear Shoulder Room: 1,634 mm Overall Width: 2,045 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,647 mm Curb weight: 2,963 kg OnStar Guidance Overall Length: 6,083 mm Overall height: 1,987 mm Stability controll with anti-roll OnStar RemoteLink Halogen projector beam headlights 3 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.