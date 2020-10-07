2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Chevy Silverado 2500HD is an honest, uncompromising heavy duty pickup truck that can handle just about anything. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 123,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LTZ. This Silverado 2500HD LTZ is packed with the latest tech. It comes with a trailering package and integrated brake controller, heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, chrome exterior trim, chrome aluminum wheels, leather seats heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-sliding rear window, a 110-volt power outlet, a universal home remote, MyLink with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and OnStar, a rear vision camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Rear View Camera
CHROME BUMPERS
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Garage door transmitter
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
AC power outlet: 1
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Chrome aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Gross vehicle weight: 4,309 kg
Wheelbase: 3,904 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,634 mm
Overall Width: 2,045 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,647 mm
Curb weight: 2,963 kg
OnStar Guidance
Overall Length: 6,083 mm
Overall height: 1,987 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
