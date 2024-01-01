$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
LTZ - Leather Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,000KM
VIN 1GC4K0EY4HF224150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30424A
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Dominate both the road and the worksite in the Chevy Silverado 3500HD. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 163,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is LTZ. This Silverado 3500HD LTZ is packed with the latest technology. It comes with heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, chrome exterior trim, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, remote start, rear vision camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 110-volt power outlet, a universal home remote, leather seats heated in front, a memory driver's seat, MyLink with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD