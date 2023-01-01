$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Bucket Seats - CD Player
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Bucket Seats - CD Player
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
124,469KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR871963
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 37823A
- Mileage 124,469 KM
Bucket Seats, CD Player, Intermittent Wipers, power mirrors, Power Windows!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 124,469 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirrors, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG7HR871963.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan