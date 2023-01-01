Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats, CD Player!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> Whether youre getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, the 2017 Ford Escape has you covered. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 206,000 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Power Mirrors, Power Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=IFMCU9GD2HUD79873 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=IFMCU9GD2HUD79873</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2017 Ford Escape

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
206,000KM
Used
VIN IFMCU9GD2HUD79873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28223B
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats, CD Player!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, the 2017 Ford Escape has you covered. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 206,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats, Cd Player, Power Mirrors, Power Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=IFMCU9GD2HUD79873.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels - Bench Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2018 Ford F-150 XLT - Alloy Wheels - Bench Seats 150,000 KM $23,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Sunroof for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Sunroof 66,000 KM $99,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 30,392 KM $57,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape