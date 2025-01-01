$17,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited - Heated Seats - Navigation
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,500KM
VIN 1FM5K8F89HGE06451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18625A
- Mileage 184,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Life is a sport. This is your utility. The 2017 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less travelled. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 184,500 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Our Limited model is the next step up from the XLT and comes with upgrades that include on the exterior: automatic full time four wheel drive, Terrain management system, premium aluminum wheels, a front camera with washer, chrome door handles and a hands-free liftgate. On the inside, our Limited has been upgraded with navigation, a premium audio system by Sony with a 12 speaker system, heated and cooled perforated seats, memory settings for different drivers, power adjustable pedals and 4 - 12 volt plugins so your whole family can charge their phones at the same time. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F89HGE06451.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
