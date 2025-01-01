Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> Life is a sport. This is your utility. The 2017 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less travelled. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>The 2017 Ford Explorer is Fords answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 184,500 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is Limited. Our Limited model is the next step up from the XLT and comes with upgrades that include on the exterior: automatic full time four wheel drive, Terrain management system, premium aluminum wheels, a front camera with washer, chrome door handles and a hands-free liftgate. On the inside, our Limited has been upgraded with navigation, a premium audio system by Sony with a 12 speaker system, heated and cooled perforated seats, memory settings for different drivers, power adjustable pedals and 4 - 12 volt plugins so your whole family can charge their phones at the same time. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F89HGE06451 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F89HGE06451</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2017 Ford Explorer

184,500 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited - Heated Seats - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
12408042

2017 Ford Explorer

Limited - Heated Seats - Navigation

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,500KM
VIN 1FM5K8F89HGE06451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18625A
  • Mileage 184,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Life is a sport. This is your utility. The 2017 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less travelled. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 184,500 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Our Limited model is the next step up from the XLT and comes with upgrades that include on the exterior: automatic full time four wheel drive, Terrain management system, premium aluminum wheels, a front camera with washer, chrome door handles and a hands-free liftgate. On the inside, our Limited has been upgraded with navigation, a premium audio system by Sony with a 12 speaker system, heated and cooled perforated seats, memory settings for different drivers, power adjustable pedals and 4 - 12 volt plugins so your whole family can charge their phones at the same time. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Trunk, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F89HGE06451.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Navigation 136,220 KM $68,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 STX - Navigation - Running Boards for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2023 Ford F-150 STX - Navigation - Running Boards 33,000 KM $46,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Power Stroke for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Power Stroke 154,419 KM $59,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer