Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps!
Best in class power plus great fuel economy make the 2017 Explorer a great choice. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 97951 kms. It's magnetic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps, Sync, Siriusxm.
- Power Options
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Remote Engine Start
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Seating
- Heated Seats
- Split rear bench
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 9
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 60
- Safety
- Side Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Rear air conditioning with separate controls
- Trim
- Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/chrome shift knob trim
- Suspension
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
- Windows
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- Sync
- Automatic locking hubs
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Wheel Width: 7.5
- 50-50 Third Row Seat
- Manual Folding Third Row Seat
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Remote, digital keypad power door locks
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Tumble forward rear seats
- Turn signal in mirrors
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Rear heat ducts with separate controls
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Fuel Capacity: 70 L
- Tires: Width: 245 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Premium Audio Package
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Max cargo capacity: 2,285 L
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg
- Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,557 mm
- 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
- 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km
- Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km
- Blind Spot Detection
- Passenger knee airbags
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
- Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
- Overall Length: 5,037 mm
- Overall height: 1,778 mm
- Mobile hotspot internet access
- Manual child safety locks
- Wheelbase: 2,865 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm
- 3rd Row Leg Room: 813 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
- SYNC 3
- Curb weight: 2,100 kg
- SYNC 3 911 Assist
- SiriusXM
- Rear View Camera w/Washer
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- Front and rear reverse sensing system
- 1 USB port
- SYNC 3 AppLink
- LED low beam aero-composite headlights
