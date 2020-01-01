Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps!



Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!



Best in class power plus great fuel economy make the 2017 Explorer a great choice. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.



The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 97951 kms. It's magnetic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps, Sync, Siriusxm.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D8XHGC11056.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/







Payments from $417.15 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Seating Heated Seats

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Fog Lamps

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Sync

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7.5

50-50 Third Row Seat

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Rear spoiler: Lip

Wheel Diameter: 18

Tumble forward rear seats

Turn signal in mirrors

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 70 L

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Premium Audio Package

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Max cargo capacity: 2,285 L

Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg

Front Head Room: 1,052 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,557 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km

Blind Spot Detection

Passenger knee airbags

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm

Metal-look w/chrome surround grille

Overall Length: 5,037 mm

Overall height: 1,778 mm

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Wheelbase: 2,865 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 813 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm

SYNC 3

Curb weight: 2,100 kg

SYNC 3 911 Assist

SiriusXM

Rear View Camera w/Washer

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Front and rear reverse sensing system

1 USB port

SYNC 3 AppLink

LED low beam aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.