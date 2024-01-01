$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,019KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG4HFC25479
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26324A
- Mileage 169,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Pro Trailer Backup, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 169,019 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. This F-150 Platinum is for hauling both cargo and passengers with the spacious SuperCrew cab. It boldly pushes this pickup into luxury territory. This truck gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, a trailer brake controller, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get LED headlights and taillights, 20-inch aluminum wheels, a satin finish three-bar grille with a chrome accent, power-deployable running boards, tailgate step with tailgate lift assist, and remote tailgate release. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, remote start, pro trailer backup assist, a backup camera, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, inflatable rear safety belts, and anti-lock brakes. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Pro Trailer Backup, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG4HFC25479.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Power Options
Power pedals
Additional Features
Pro Trailer Backup
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2017 Ford F-150