Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Pro Trailer Backup, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 205,000 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1TdzIeBbMfiNV3MBbGBt2C9N6JVA5omQ target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Platinum. This F-150 Platinum is for hauling both cargo and passengers with the spacious SuperCrew cab. It boldly pushes this pickup into luxury territory. This truck gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, a trailer brake controller, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get LED headlights and taillights, 20-inch aluminum wheels, a satin finish three-bar grille with a chrome accent, power-deployable running boards, tailgate step with tailgate lift assist, and remote tailgate release. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, remote start, pro trailer backup assist, a backup camera, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, inflatable rear safety belts, and anti-lock brakes. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Pro Trailer Backup, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Remote Engine Start. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG9HFC09654 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG9HFC09654</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2017 Ford F-150

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13119188

2017 Ford F-150

Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG9HFC09654

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVK95A
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Pro Trailer Backup, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 205,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. This F-150 Platinum is for hauling both cargo and passengers with the spacious SuperCrew cab. It boldly pushes this pickup into luxury territory. This truck gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, a trailer brake controller, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get LED headlights and taillights, 20-inch aluminum wheels, a satin finish three-bar grille with a chrome accent, power-deployable running boards, tailgate step with tailgate lift assist, and remote tailgate release. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, remote start, pro trailer backup assist, a backup camera, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, inflatable rear safety belts, and anti-lock brakes. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Pro Trailer Backup, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG9HFC09654.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Power Options

Power pedals

Additional Features

Pro Trailer Backup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - Sunroof - Heated Seats 162,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT - Power Stroke for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT - Power Stroke 160,225 KM $48,800 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Premium Audio for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2025 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Premium Audio 12,850 KM $93,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2017 Ford F-150