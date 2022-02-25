$46,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
116,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326683
- Stock #: UVG78
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG1HKD99277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVG78
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim offers innovative features you might not expect to find in a truck at this price point. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. The BoxLink cargo management system adds customizeability to the cargo bed. It secures a variety of accessories to make your truck perfect for what you use it for. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille and bumpers, remote tailgate release, and cargo tie-down hooks. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and curve control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG1HKD99277.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $677.86 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0