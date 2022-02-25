Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8326683
  • Stock #: UVG78
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG1HKD99277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVG78
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Remote Engine Start!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim offers innovative features you might not expect to find in a truck at this price point. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. The BoxLink cargo management system adds customizeability to the cargo bed. It secures a variety of accessories to make your truck perfect for what you use it for. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille and bumpers, remote tailgate release, and cargo tie-down hooks. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and curve control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Sense System, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG1HKD99277.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $677.86 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
AM/FM Audio System
Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

2017 Ford F-150 Lari...
 116,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 77,000 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 136,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory