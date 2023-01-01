2017 Ford F-350

$52,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10050489

10050489 Stock #: 16623A

16623A VIN: 1FT8W3BT0HEE52152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16623A

Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Safety Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Bucket Seats Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.