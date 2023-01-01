Menu
2017 Ford F-350

206,000 KM

Details

$52,800

+ tax & licensing
$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Heated Seats

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Heated Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10050489
  • Stock #: 16623A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT0HEE52152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16623A
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Rear View Camera!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 206,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. This Super Duty Lariat offers a great blend of features and value. This truck comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, 2 smart charging USB ports, a rearview camera with reverse sensing system, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, running boards, power folding and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a trailer hitch, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Rear View Camera, Bucket Seats, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT0HEE52152.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Additional Features

Navigation

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

