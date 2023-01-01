2017 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 6 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10216989

10216989 Stock #: UVJ07

UVJ07 VIN: 1FT8W3B62HEC25801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UVJ07

Mileage 94,690 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Mechanical Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.