2017 Ford F-350

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 61000 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XL. This Super Duty XL is a hard working truck and an incredible value. It comes with an AM/FM stereo, air conditioning, heavy-duty shock absorbers, a trailer hitch receiver, hill start assist, automatic headlights, a removable tailgate, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Seats .

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 75

Tires: Prefix: LT

Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Black grille Convenience External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front

Overhead console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring

Other front suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Suspension class: Firm

Non-independent front suspension classification Seating Split rear bench

Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

Manual Locking Hubs

Vinyl Floor Covering

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Front and rear reading lights

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Vehicle Emissions: Federal

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Passenger vanity mirrors

Fold-up cushion rear seats

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Manual passenger mirror adjustment

Manual driver mirror adjustment

Black bumpers

Argent steel rims

Vinyl seat upholstery

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors

Clock: In-radio display

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Front Head Room: 1,036 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm

Overall Width: 2,032 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L

Stability controll with anti-roll

Halogen aero-composite headlights

