2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty XL - Trailer Hitch

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty XL - Trailer Hitch

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4450710
  • Stock #: 35219A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT5HEB54969
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Seats !

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 61000 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XL. This Super Duty XL is a hard working truck and an incredible value. It comes with an AM/FM stereo, air conditioning, heavy-duty shock absorbers, a trailer hitch receiver, hill start assist, automatic headlights, a removable tailgate, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Seats .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5HEB54969.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $605.44 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 75
  • Tires: Prefix: LT
  • Tires: Load Rating: E
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Black grille
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Overhead console: Full with storage
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Other front suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Firm
  • Non-independent front suspension classification
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Manual Locking Hubs
  • Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Vehicle Emissions: Federal
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Passenger vanity mirrors
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Manual passenger mirror adjustment
  • Manual driver mirror adjustment
  • Black bumpers
  • Argent steel rims
  • Vinyl seat upholstery
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
  • Overall Width: 2,032 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights

