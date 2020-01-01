1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
+ taxes & licensing
Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Seats !
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 61000 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XL. This Super Duty XL is a hard working truck and an incredible value. It comes with an AM/FM stereo, air conditioning, heavy-duty shock absorbers, a trailer hitch receiver, hill start assist, automatic headlights, a removable tailgate, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Seats .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5HEB54969.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $605.44 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0