Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
The Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 66,751 kms. It's bronze in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2HEE15930.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $764.77 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- POWER DOORS
- Remote power door locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Interior air filtration
- Manual front air conditioning
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Overhead console: Full with storage
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Fixed antenna
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Total Number of Speakers: 7
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Profile: 75
- Tires: Prefix: LT
- Tires: Load Rating: E
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Security
-
- Suspension
-
- Coil front spring
- Other front suspension
- Leaf rear spring
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Leaf rear suspension
- Suspension class: Firm
- Non-independent front suspension classification
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Split rear bench
- Front split-bench
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- CHROME BUMPERS
- Sync
- Automatic locking hubs
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Vehicle Emissions: Federal
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Wheel Width: 7.5
- Fold-up cushion rear seats
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Seatback storage: 2
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Tires: Width: 245 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Urethane steering wheel trim
- Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
- Overall Width: 2,032 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
- 911 Assist
- AppLink
- Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Halogen aero-composite headlights
- 1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.