The Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.



High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 66,751 kms. It's bronze in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2HEE15930.





Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

POWER DOORS

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 75

Tires: Prefix: LT

Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Black grille w/chrome accents Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring

Other front suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Suspension class: Firm

Non-independent front suspension classification Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

CHROME BUMPERS

Sync

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Vehicle Emissions: Federal

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Turn signal in mirrors

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 245 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Front Head Room: 1,036 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm

Overall Width: 2,032 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm

911 Assist

AppLink

Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L

Stability controll with anti-roll

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

