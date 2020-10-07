2017 Ford F-350

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS power retractable mirrors Convenience Cruise Control remote start Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with locking storage Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Interior air filtration Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim POWER RUNNING BOARDS Body-coloured bumpers Aluminum grille Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring Other front suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Suspension class: Firm Non-independent front suspension classification Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Garage door transmitter Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Vehicle Emissions: Federal Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Four 12V DC power outlets Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Memorized Settings including pedals Turn signal in mirrors Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Liftgate window: Power Wheel Diameter: 20 Memorized Settings including steering wheel Genuine wood/chrome door trim AC power outlet: 2 Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Diameter of tires: 20.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 275 mm Blind Spot Detection Front Head Room: 1,036 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Overall Width: 2,032 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm Mobile hotspot internet access Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims SYNC 3 SYNC 3 911 Assist Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera Genuine wood/leather center console trim SYNC 3 AppLink LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights LED spot light Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.