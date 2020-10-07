Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 91,000 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. This Super Duty Platinum packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT1HED54652.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
remote start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Body-coloured bumpers
Aluminum grille
Anti-theft alarm system
Coil front spring
Other front suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Suspension class: Firm
Non-independent front suspension classification
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Four 12V DC power outlets
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Liftgate window: Power
Wheel Diameter: 20
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Genuine wood/chrome door trim
AC power outlet: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Mobile hotspot internet access
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Max cargo capacity: 1,475 L
Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera
Genuine wood/leather center console trim
SYNC 3 AppLink
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
LED spot light
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
