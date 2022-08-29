Menu
2017 Ford F-350

110,000 KM

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Alloy Wheels

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Alloy Wheels

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9241972
  Stock #: UVH45
  VIN: 1FDRF3H64HED36731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, power mirrors, Power Windows, TOW PACKAGE!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This 4X4 pickup has 110,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FDRF3H64HED36731.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $744.78 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

