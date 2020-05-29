Menu
Account
Sign In
$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

GT - Bluetooth - SYNC - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

GT - Bluetooth - SYNC - Low Mileage

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,400KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5073969
  • Stock #: UVF24
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF5H5308418
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SYNC, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Effortless and adventurous, Mustang ignites a sense of optimism and freedom at every turn. This 2017 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This low mileage coupe has just 5,400 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Mustang's trim level is GT. The 2017 Mustang GT comes with a class-exclusive - Electronic Line-Lock feature and is the first of its kind in the industry. It's the perfect tool for Mustang drivers who love to test their skills at the race track. The Mustang GT also comes with added performance and extra style by giving you the legendary 5.0L V8 engine, aluminum wheels, sport bucket seats with power adjustments allowing you to find the perfect driving position, HID headlights with LED signature lighting, dual exhaust and aluminum interior trim accents. This sports car also comes with Ford Sync with bluetooth wireless streaming, a rear view camera, AdvanceTrac electronic stability control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Seats .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF5H5308418.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $547.50 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Floor mats: Carpet front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 50
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Sync
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Aluminum dash trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Tires: Speed Rating: W
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim
  • Aluminum shift knob trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 61 L
  • Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 955 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 15.8 L/100 km
  • Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,326 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,915 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 382 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1,130 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 777 mm
  • Selective service internet access
  • Overall Length: 4,783 mm
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Overall height: 1,382 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 884 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,681 kg
  • 911 Assist
  • AppLink
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • 2 USB ports
  • High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

2018 Ford F-350 Supe...
 120,583 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 121,769 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln Navigat...
 47,320 KM
$78,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory