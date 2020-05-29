2017 Ford Mustang

Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front

Floor mats: Carpet front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 50 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Sync

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear spoiler: Lip

Wheel Diameter: 18

Aluminum dash trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Tires: Speed Rating: W

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim

Aluminum shift knob trim

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Fuel Capacity: 61 L

Wheelbase: 2,720 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 955 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 15.8 L/100 km

Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,326 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm

Overall Width: 1,915 mm

Max cargo capacity: 382 L

Front Leg Room: 1,130 mm

Rear Leg Room: 777 mm

Selective service internet access

Overall Length: 4,783 mm

Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents

Overall height: 1,382 mm

Rear Head Room: 884 mm

Curb weight: 1,681 kg

911 Assist

AppLink

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

2 USB ports

High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

