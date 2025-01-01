$17,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury With 6 Seats
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury With 6 Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,300KM
VIN KM8SNDHF1HU184617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25325B
- Mileage 119,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Power Tailgate!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe XL is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 119,300 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Luxury with 6 Seats. The Santa Fe XL Luxury was designed to adapt whatever your lifestyle demands. Features include 2nd row captain's chairs, LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, Smart power tailgate, driver's integrated memory system, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger's seat with height adjust, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, electrochromic rear view mirror with HomeLink and compass, 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound System .
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $286.30 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe XL is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 119,300 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Luxury with 6 Seats. The Santa Fe XL Luxury was designed to adapt whatever your lifestyle demands. Features include 2nd row captain's chairs, LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, Smart power tailgate, driver's integrated memory system, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger's seat with height adjust, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, electrochromic rear view mirror with HomeLink and compass, 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound System .
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $286.30 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury With 6 Seats 119,300 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Heated Seats 190,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats 107,000 KM $47,800 + tax & lic
Email Novlan Bros Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
Call Dealer
306-344-XXXX(click to show)
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Novlan Bros Sales
306-344-4448
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe