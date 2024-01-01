Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 52124B
  • Mileage 202,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 202,689 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 2500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5FL5HG600372.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

