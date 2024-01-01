$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,689KM
VIN 3C6UR5FL5HG600372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 52124B
- Mileage 202,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 202,689 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System, Bucket Seats, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5FL5HG600372.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Reverse Sense System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2017 RAM 2500