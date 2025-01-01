$44,800+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
SLT - Heated Seats
2017 RAM 2500
SLT - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$44,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,000KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL5HG609320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVK23C
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, AM/FM Audio System, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
According to Edmunds, the Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 152,000 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Am/fm Audio System, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL5HG609320.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $720.56 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2017 RAM 2500