Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, AM/FM Audio System, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br> According to Edmunds, the Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 152,000 kms. Its red in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1UbBB1n9NvAl7l2gVkSYspou3HSzpQF3 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 2500s trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Am/fm Audio System, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Tow Package. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL5HG609320 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL5HG609320</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$720.56</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o

2017 RAM 2500

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 2500

SLT - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12261877

2017 RAM 2500

SLT - Heated Seats

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,000KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL5HG609320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UVK23C
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, AM/FM Audio System, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

According to Edmunds, the Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 152,000 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Am/fm Audio System, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL5HG609320.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/



Payments from $720.56 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Tow Package

Interior

Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

AM/FM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2017 RAM 2500 SLT - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2017 RAM 2500 SLT - Heated Seats 152,000 KM $44,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands - Navigation 45,000 KM $34,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Navigation - Heated Seats 87,393 KM $28,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500