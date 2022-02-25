$33,800+ tax & licensing
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
2018 Buick Encore
Premium - Heated Seats - Navigation
Location
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
3,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8436987
- Stock #: UVG85
- VIN: KL4CJHSB0JB633850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This 2018 Buick Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This low mileage SUV has just 3,300 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Encore Premium is the highest trim level that you can get and comes loaded with many additional luxury features! These features include a premium Bose audio system, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assist and all wheel drive. This Encore also includes Buick Intellilink with Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start and many more premium features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
Payments from $489.57 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
Reverse Sense System
