Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br>This dependable Chevy Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, youll always arrive in style. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 166,400 km. Its nice in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,400 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Aluminum Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
13469185

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,400KM
VIN 3GCUKREC2JG530440

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14226A
  • Mileage 166,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This dependable Chevy Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always arrive in style. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 166,400 km. It's nice in colour. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Novlan Bros Sales

Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke 152,653 KM $68,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke 85,605 KM $76,800 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line - Heated Seats - Navigation for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2024 Ford Edge ST Line - Heated Seats - Navigation 48,221 KM $36,800 + tax & lic

Email Novlan Bros Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500